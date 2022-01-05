VIDEO: Emile Hirsch & John Cusack Star in PURSUIT Trailer

Lionsgate has released the trailer for the new action thriller Pursuit. The film stars Emile Hirsch, Jake Manley, Elizabeth Ludlow and John Cusack and is set to be released in theaters and on-demand on February 18.

John Cusack (Grosse Pointe Blank) and Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild) star in this action thriller about a tough cop's hunt for an even tougher criminal. Detective Breslin crosses paths with Calloway (Hirsch), a ruthless hacker desperate to find his wife, who has been kidnapped by a drug cartel. When Calloway escapes police custody, Breslin joins forces with a no-nonsense female cop to reclaim his prisoner. But is Calloway's crime-boss father (Cusack) somehow involved in this explosive situation?

The film was directed by Brian Skiba, who wrote along with Andrew Stevens, Dawn Bursteen and Ben Fiore.

Watch the new trailer here: