VIDEO: Drew Michael Announces HBO Comedy Special

The upcoming HBO comedy special drew michael: red blue green, debuts Saturday, December 4 (10:00-11:00 pm ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

In this hilarious, confessional hour of stand-up, Drew Michael airs his issues with relationships, social media, and comedy as therapy.

The special is directed by Drew Michael and executive produced by Drew Michael, Dave Becky, Jerrod Carmichael, Josh Rabinowitz, Christopher Storer, and Matthew Vaughan.

Watch the trailer for the new special here: