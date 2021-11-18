Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Drew Michael Announces HBO Comedy Special

pixeltracker

The new special will premiere on December 4.

Nov. 18, 2021  

The upcoming HBO comedy special drew michael: red blue green, debuts Saturday, December 4 (10:00-11:00 pm ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

In this hilarious, confessional hour of stand-up, Drew Michael airs his issues with relationships, social media, and comedy as therapy.

The special is directed by Drew Michael and executive produced by Drew Michael, Dave Becky, Jerrod Carmichael, Josh Rabinowitz, Christopher Storer, and Matthew Vaughan.

Watch the trailer for the new special here:

VIDEO: Drew Michael Announces HBO Comedy Special
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Summer Money Tote Bag
Summer Money Tote Bag
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Top Hat Keychain
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Top Hat Keychain
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? Tank Top
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? Tank Top

From This Author Michael Major