VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Talks About Her New Show on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
The host of "The Drew Barrymore Show" says she was determined to honor television's past.
The host of "The Drew Barrymore Show" says she was determined to honor television's past while bringing new technology to her show, and describes what it was like creating a brand new talk show during a pandemic.
Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!
