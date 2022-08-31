Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Disney+ Releases New Trailer for THE MIGHTY DUCKS: GAME CHANGERS Season 2

The season will premiere Wednesday, September 28 with new episodes dropping weekly on the streaming service.

Aug. 31, 2022  

Disney+ released a new trailer for season two of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers." The Disney Branded Television series, produced by ABC Signature, will premiere Wednesday, September 28 with new episodes dropping weekly on the streaming service.

After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel).

It's a place for kids to get excellent at hockey - without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they're faced with the question: Can you win summer?

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" season two stars Lauren Graham and Josh Duhamel with returning cast members Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns, and DJ Watts. Naveen Paddock joins the cast as a series regular.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa serve as showrunners and executive producers. Additional executive producers include Lauren Graham, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jordan Kerner, Jon Avnet and Steve Brill.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star.

The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

Watch the new trailer here:



