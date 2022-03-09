Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts Exciting Teaser Trailer for OBI-WAN KENOBI

pixeltracker

The series launches exclusively on the streaming service on May 25.

Mar. 9, 2022  

Today, Disney+ released the teaser trailer for "Obi-Wan Kenobi," giving fans an exciting first look at the highly anticipated limited series, which launches exclusively on the streaming service on May 25.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat-the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.

Watch the new teaser here:

VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts Exciting Teaser Trailer for OBI-WAN KENOBI
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach

From This Author - Michael Major