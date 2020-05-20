VIDEO: Demi Moore Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick WHAT A WAY TO GO!

Demi Moore announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: WHAT A WAY TO GO!

Watch the announcement below!

The film stars the 40th AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD recipient, Shirley MacLaine, and also features Gene Kelly who received the 13th AFI Life Achievement Award.

The extravagant production included 72 costume changes for Shirley MacLaine. The cost of costumes was estimated at $375,000, including a $10,000 FOX fur coat and diamonds by Harry Winston. In this exclusive AFI Archive video, watch Shirley MacLaine sing at Gene Kelly's AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD tribute.

