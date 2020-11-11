VIDEO: Demi Lovato Talks About Writing to the President on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Demi Lovato shares how meditation has helped her deal with boredom.

Demi Lovato shares how meditation has helped her deal with boredom during quarantine, shares what inspired her to write the song "Commander in Chief" and talks about how she responded to Biden's win as a queer woman.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

