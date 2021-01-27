Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Death Cab for Cutie Covers 'Waterfalls' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

'Waterfalls' was originally recorded by TLC in 1995.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Death Cab for Cutie performs a cover of the song Waterfalls on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Watch the performance below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

VIDEO: Death Cab for Cutie Covers 'Waterfalls' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Telly Leung
Telly Leung
Mandy Gonzalez
Mandy Gonzalez
Danny Becker
Danny Becker

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Planet Classroom Network Channel On YouTube Will Showcase Videos By Youth From Digitally H Photo

Planet Classroom Network Channel On YouTube Will Showcase Videos By Youth From Digitally Hard To Reach Places

Startup Refzee Announces New Movie Analytics Platform Launch Photo

Startup Refzee Announces New Movie Analytics Platform Launch

Felipe Rodriguez Talks with Jason Flom About His Wrongful Conviction Photo

Felipe Rodriguez Talks with Jason Flom About His Wrongful Conviction

MY MUSIC STORY: YOSHIKI Will Premiere on Disney Plus Photo

MY MUSIC STORY: YOSHIKI Will Premiere on Disney Plus


More Hot Stories For You