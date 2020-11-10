VIDEO: David Oyelowo Talks Fitness on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden welcomes David Oyelowo to the studio and asks him about a video he posted.

James Corden welcomes David Oyelowo to the studio and asks him about a video he posted urging people to vote for Joe Biden while jump roping shirtless. Was it the push Joe needed to take the win?! After James congratulates David on celebrating 22 years of marriage, the "Come Away" star shares the promise he and his wife made to each other that he feels helped keep them close over the years.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You