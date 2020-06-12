VIDEO: David Dobrik Explains His Decision Not to Make Videos During Quarantine on THE TONIGHT SHOW

David Dobrik chatted with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show! During the interview, Fallon answers the Youtube superstar's hard-hitting questions about filming the Tonight Show from home, and David reacts to being called "Gen Z's Jimmy Fallon."

Dobrik also explains his reasoning for not making videos during quarantine, saying, "I knew that I couldn't make the videos that I wanted to. Like, a lot of my videos involve traveling or going out, especially a lot of random people. Interacting with strangers is such a big part of my videos. And I didn't want to water down the videos and do them in my home."

Watch the interview below!

As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.



