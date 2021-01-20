VIDEO: Dakota Johnson Picks Team Edward Over Team Jacob
Dakota Johnson settles some of the biggest debates of all time, like GAME OF THRONES versus Lord of the Rings or if Jack could have fit on the door with Rose in Titanic.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
