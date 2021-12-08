VIDEO: Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis Talk SEX & THE CITY Reboot on COLBERT

Last night, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT to discuss the upcoming new chapter of Sex and the City, And Just Like That..., which debuts tomorrow, December 9 on HBO Max.

In the interview the pair discusses filming fake scenes on the streets of New York City to throw off potential spoilers and remembered their cast member, the late Willie Garson.

The ten-episode Max Original series And Just Like That..., from executive producer Michael Patrick King, will debut with two episodes on Thursday, December 9 on HBO Max. The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

The Max Original And Just Like That..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows "Carrie" (Sarah Jessica Parker), "Miranda" (Cynthia Nixon) and "Charlotte" (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series also includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Watch the interview here: