VIDEO: Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert Discuss Their Experiences Working From Home, Missing Live Audiences, and More

Article Pixel Apr. 8, 2020  

Stephen Colbert appeared on Conan O'Brien's show to talk about their experiences working from home, how they miss the live studio audiences, and more.

"I miss the laughter," said O'Brien. "I miss the joy that I bring others."

Colbert agreed. "I miss the audience because I get all of my value from their praise," he said. "I have no self-worth at all. I only exist really in reflection to them chanting my name, so it's been rough."

Watch the full video below!

VIDEO: Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert Discuss Their Experiences Working From Home, Missing Live Audiences, and More
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Original HAMILTON Cast Reunites to Sing 'Alexander Hamilton' on John Krasinski's SOME GOOD NEWS
  • VIDEO: 70 West End Stars Perform 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES
  • VIDEO: Check Out This Avenue Q Parody I WISH I COULD LEAVE THIS APARTMENT
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Special Appearance During New York-Presbyterian Hospital Staff Briefing
  • VIDEO: Watch JAGGED LITTLE PILL Company Unite to Sing 'Thank U'
  • VIDEO: Ali Ewoldt's Neighborhood Stays Strong with a LES MIS Sing-A-Long