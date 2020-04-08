VIDEO: Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert Discuss Their Experiences Working From Home, Missing Live Audiences, and More

Stephen Colbert appeared on Conan O'Brien's show to talk about their experiences working from home, how they miss the live studio audiences, and more.

"I miss the laughter," said O'Brien. "I miss the joy that I bring others."

Colbert agreed. "I miss the audience because I get all of my value from their praise," he said. "I have no self-worth at all. I only exist really in reflection to them chanting my name, so it's been rough."

Watch the full video below!





