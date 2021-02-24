Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Colin Jost Talks About Marrying Scarlett Johansson on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Colin Jost shares how grueling it was to work six 'Saturday Night Live' episodes in a row.

Feb. 24, 2021  

Colin Jost shares how grueling it was to work six SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE episodes in a row, talks about how strange it feels to not go out after taping the show and dishes on married life with Scarlett Johansson.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.

An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").

