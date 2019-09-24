VIDEO: Cobie Smulders Talks STUMPTOWN on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Former "How I Met Your Mother" star Cobie Smulders stopped by "Good Morning America" to talk about playing an Army vet turned private investigator. She also dishes on what fans can expect. Watch the clip below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You