VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Releases Music Video for 'Loyal Brave True' From the Soundtrack of Live-Action MULAN

MULAN will be released on Disney+ on September 4th.

Christina Aguilera has released the music video for Loyal Brave True, her song off the soundtrack of the upcoming live-action Mulan!

Check out the video below!

Mulan will be available for streaming on Friday, September 4th on Disney+, with access for a fee of $29.99.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation...and a proud father.

