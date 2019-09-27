VIDEO: Christian Slater Talks About His New Baby on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Christian Slater came on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to talk about having a baby, the last season of 'Mr. Robot,' working with Rami Malek, his most prized possession on set, choosing underwear for different characters, and the advice he got from Sean Connery. Watch the clip below!

Christian Slater has had an impressive career that spans the worlds of film, television and stage. He has received a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for his role in USA Network's critically-acclaimed drama, "Mr. Robot," in which he stars opposite Rami Malek. Slater can recently be seen starring opposite Glenn Close in "The Wife" and in Emilio Estevez's drama film "The Public." He also recently starred in the West End production of "Glengarry Glen Ross."

