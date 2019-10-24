VIDEO: Chip & Joanna Gaines Talk About the End of FIXER UPPER on TODAY SHOW!

In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Chip and Joanna Gaines sit down with Willie Geist to discuss their difficult decision to move on from their successful HGTV show, "Fixer Upper."

Watch the clip from "Today Show" below!

