VIDEO: Chelsea Handler Shares Her Journey Learning About White Privilege on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Jun. 24, 2020  

Chelsea Handler was a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday to talk about her documentary Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea.

During the interview, Handler breaks down what white privilege means and shares her journey learning about it. Handler also shares how she's been coping with the coronavirus lockdown and how therapy has helped her.

Watch the interview below!

