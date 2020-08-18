Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Check Out the Trailer for BECOMING, Coming to Disney+ in September

Article Pixel

BECOMING is an original docu-series that chronicles the lives of world-class athletes, entertainers and musicians.

Aug. 18, 2020  

Disney+ announced today that all 10 episodes of the original docu-series "Becoming" will premiere exclusively on the service on Friday, September 18.

Watch the trailer below!

The insightful and uplifting series tells the origin stories of 10 talented athletes, entertainers, and musicians including Adam Devine, Anthony Davis, Ashley Tisdale, Caleb McLaughlin, Candace Parker, Colbie Caillat, Julianne Hough, Nick Cannon, Nick Kroll, and Rob Gronkowski.

In this documentary-style series, shot in vérité, each episode centers around a visit to the celebrity's hometown, touring important locations central to their upbringing. A supporting cast of family members, coaches, teachers, mentors and friends are interviewed, sharing rarely heard anecdotes and insights into the star's "becoming" story.

The series is produced by ESPN Films, The SpringHill Company, Wheelhouse Entertainment's Spoke Studios, and ITV America. LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron executive produce from The SpringHill Company; Brent Montgomery and Joe Weinstock executive produce for Spoke Studios; and Jordana Hochman and Rebecca Bruno executive produce for ITV America.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Boston Landmarks Orchestra Receives Grant For SUBPAC Devices To Support Deaf/Hearing Impaired Community
  • PREformances With Allison Charney Presents A Centennial Celebration Tomorrow Night!
  • Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival Enters Final Week
  • Michael Tilson Thomas To Be Featured In Idagio's Global Concert Hall