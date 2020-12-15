VIDEO: Chance The Rapper Reacts To Dionne Warwick's Twitter Shout Out on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Chance The Rapper was very excited to get a shout out from Dionne Warwick on Twitter and now they're working together on a new song! Check out Chance The Rapper's new album, "Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving," his joint project with Jeremih, released on all streaming platforms on December 11.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

