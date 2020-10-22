Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Caterina Scorsone Talks About Her Daughter on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel

The actress discusses the beauty behind differences and what she's learned from her daughter, Pippa.

Oct. 22, 2020  

The actress discusses the beauty behind differences and what she's learned from her daughter, Pippa.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below.

Good Morning America (GMA) brings viewers an award-winning combination of breaking news, exclusive investigations, hard hitting interviews, weather forecasts, cutting edge medical field information, and financial reporting every morning. Join Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, Michael Strahan, Amy Robach and Ginger Zee weekdays at 7am on ABC.

VIDEO: Caterina Scorsone Talks About Her Daughter on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You