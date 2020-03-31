VIDEO: Cate Blanchett Shares the Power Preview of MRS. AMERICA on FX

Mar. 31, 2020  

It's not about equality. It's about power. FX has shared the power preview of Mrs. America, premiering April 15, exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Watch the preview below!

Mrs. America recounts the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and the unexpected backlash led by Phyllis Schlafly, aka "the sweetheart of the silent majority." Through the eyes of the women of the era, the FX series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape.

Mrs. America stars Cate Blanchett, Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, Kayli Carter, Elizabeth Banks, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey, James Marsden, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Tracey Ullman.

