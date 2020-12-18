Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Performs 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Her Christmas album, 'My Gift,' was released December 3rd.

Dec. 18, 2020  

Musical guest Carrie Underwood performs "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Watch the performance below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Performs 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You