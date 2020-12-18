VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Performs 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Her Christmas album, 'My Gift,' was released December 3rd.
Musical guest Carrie Underwood performs "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Watch the performance below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: NFL Players Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Tucker Say 'Men Love Musicals' in New Ad For THE PROM
- VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Drops Hints About Her Post-White House Plans on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
- VIDEO: Taylor Louderman, Gerard Canonico and More Star in the Trailer For New Musical Web Series, THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW
- VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Says He Wooed Meryl Streep on the Set of THE PROM