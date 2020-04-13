VIDEO: Camila Mendes Stars in the Teaser for DANGEROUS LIES

Netflix has released the teaser for their upcoming film, Dangerous Lies, starring Camila Mendes.

After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Camila Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she's going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone's motives - even the people she loves.

The film also stars Jessie T. Usher, Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet with Sasha Alexander and Elliott Gould.

Dangerous Lies will be released on Netflix April 30, 2020.





