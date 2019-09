CBS has shared a behind the scenes clip from All Rise, ahead of its series premiere on Monday, September 23rd.

Watch the clip below!

ALL RISE, a new courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You