VIDEO: CBS All Access Reveals Official Trailer for WHY WOMEN KILL, Starring Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin

CBS ALL ACCESS today revealed the official trailer and key art for its upcoming original series WHY WOMEN KILL, a new dark comedy from Marc Cherry ("Desperate Housewives," "Devious Maids").

Watch the trailer below!

WHY WOMEN KILL, which will premiere Thursday, August 15 on CBS All Access, details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the '60s, a socialite in the '80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal... has not.

WHY WOMEN KILL stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The cast includes Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola and Katie Finneran.

The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Creator Marc Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine's Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo and Acme Productions' Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb also serves as executive producer and directed the series premiere and one additional episode. Click here for more information on WHY WOMEN KILL. To sign up for CBS All Access, please visit: www.cbs.com/allaccess









