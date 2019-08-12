VIDEO: Brie Larson Covers Ariana Grande's 'God is a Woman'

Aug. 12, 2019  

Billboard reports that Oscar winner and Marvel superhero Brie Larson, a former teen punk music sensation, has reconnected with her roots and posted a beautiful cover of Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman." Look for the video below.

"*~*ariana forever*~*," Larson wrote in the caption. "(big big thank you to the legend @nancywilson for sending me her custom @gibsonguitar - I will never get over it )."

In 2005, Larson released Finally Out of P.E., an angsty, poppy record in the vein of Avril Lavigne and Michelle Branch.

Watch the cover below, and read the original story on Billboard.




