VIDEO: Bravo Shares Trailer for Kandi Burruss' KANDI & THE GANG Series

Bravo's newest series follows the heart and soul behind the Atlanta restaurant Old Lady Gang ("OLG") when "Kandi & The Gang" premieres on Sunday, March 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT. In the heart of the city, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker run an ever-evolving restaurant empire.

Their Southern-eatery, OLG, named after the 'Old Lady Gang' consisting of Kandi's mom, Mama Joyce, and Aunts Nora and Bertha, is busier than ever. The restaurant has been a fan-favorite with lines down the block and classic Southern dishes, but peeling back the curtains on this family-owned and operated restaurant reveals that mixing business and relatives can sometimes create a recipe for tension.

"Kandi & The Gang" chronicles Kandi, Todd and OLG's dynamic staff as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives. After being hit with a myriad of obstacles, Kandi and Todd step in with a plan to turn the tide. With tensions rising as family members DON'T perform up to standards, a little tough love and a lot of restructuring will shake things up with the staff, whether they're ready for it or not.

For Kandi and Todd, OLG is not just a turn-up, good-time, neighborhood restaurant; it's a business venture that allows them to employ loved ones, as long as they can keep THE FAMILY in line! After focusing on building their restaurant empire over the past few years, Kandi and Todd jump in with a plan for strong leadership and a staff shakeup to bring the original OLG back to its former glory.

Namesakes of the restaurant, the "Old Lady Gang" work at OLG and keep a watchful eye over the staff's lives. Kandi's mom, Mama Joyce, is the life of the party with all the tea, Aunt Nora is feisty but loving, and Aunt Bertha is the side-eye queen of Atlanta! The ladies are strong, opinionated, and speak their mind.

