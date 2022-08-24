Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bravo Shares THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Reunion Trailer

The first part of the reunion airs August 31 at 9 p.m. followed by part two on September 7.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

Bravo has shared a first look at the upcoming Real Housewives of Dubai season one reunion.

Kicking off with Andy Cohen receiving a phone call from supermodel Naomi Campbell, the first part of the reunion will premiere on August 31 at 9:00 p.m., followed by the second part on September 7, E! News reports.

As the 11th city in the franchise, "The Real Housewives of Dubai" follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire's Playground.

Whether they're dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the "City of Gold.'" When new group dynamics threaten longstanding friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can't handle the heat ... get out of Dubai.

The series features Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and former LADIES OF LONDON star Caroline Stanbury.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming reunion here:

VIDEO: Bravo Shares THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Reunion Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Maisy Kay Releases 'Emotionally Unavailable' SingleMaisy Kay Releases 'Emotionally Unavailable' Single
August 24, 2022

Fast rising avant-pop visionary Maisy Kay has released her dreamy new single “Emotionally Unavailable.” Watch the campy, fun music video that hides a chilling twist behind bright melodies and is equal parts Clueless and The Silence of the Lambs below.
Ali McGuirk Shares New Single 'X Boyfriends'Ali McGuirk Shares New Single 'X Boyfriends'
August 24, 2022

In a stack of dense, soulful harmonies, Ali McGuirk kicks off her upcoming album, Til It’s Gone, by singing, “On the nights when I love all my ex-boyfriends…” Before too long, McGuirk’s expressive voice rides a wave of vintage-tinged, bass and drums-led R&B, keeping the new tune, “X Boyfriends,” lighthearted and groovy.
MAGDALENA BAY Shares New Single 'All You Do'MAGDALENA BAY Shares New Single 'All You Do'
August 24, 2022

Following the release of Danny L Harle’s remix of “Chaeri” from the deluxe and Magdalena Bay’s remix of Soccer Mommy’s “Shotgun” last week, the band share their first new single of 2022. The guitar-driven “All You Do” swells into a majestic pop gem that perfectly complements the reimagined sonic landscape of Mercurial World Deluxe.
VIDEO: Netflix Shares New WEDNESDAY Series FeaturetteVIDEO: Netflix Shares New WEDNESDAY Series Featurette
August 24, 2022

Get an inside look at iconic character Wednesday Addams from Netflix's upcoming new show premiering this fall, WEDNESDAY. This featurette gives fans deeper insight into this series' take on the beloved Addams Family daughter and the pitch perfect casting of Jenna Ortega. Watch the new video featurette now!
Songwriter Daphne Willis Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Position MusicSongwriter Daphne Willis Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Position Music
August 24, 2022

Willis has worked with the likes of Dr. Dre, Meghan Trainor, Wyclef Jean, 9AM, John Oates, Stereotypes and more.  She has also written music used by brands such as Volkswagen, Xfinity/Comcast, and Royal Caribbean—and on popular television shows such as Empire, Grey’s Anatomy, So You Think You Can Dance, ESPN SportsCenter, and more.