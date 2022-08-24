VIDEO: Bravo Shares THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Reunion Trailer

Bravo has shared a first look at the upcoming Real Housewives of Dubai season one reunion.

Kicking off with Andy Cohen receiving a phone call from supermodel Naomi Campbell, the first part of the reunion will premiere on August 31 at 9:00 p.m., followed by the second part on September 7, E! News reports.

As the 11th city in the franchise, "The Real Housewives of Dubai" follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire's Playground.

Whether they're dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the "City of Gold.'" When new group dynamics threaten longstanding friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can't handle the heat ... get out of Dubai.

The series features Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and former LADIES OF LONDON star Caroline Stanbury.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming reunion here: