VIDEO: Bill Skarsgard, Maika Monroe Star in VILLAINS Trailer

ALTER, Gunpowder & Sky's horror brand, has just launched the trailer and poster for Villains, which will be released nationwide on September 20th.

The film is written and directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, and stars Bill Skarsgård, Maika Monroe, Jeffrey Donovan and Kyra Sedgwick.

In Villains, Mickey and Jules are lovers on the run, headed southbound for a fresh start in the Sunshine State. When their car dies after a gas station robbery, they break into a nearby house looking for a new set of wheels. What they find instead is a dark secret and a sweet-as-pie pair of homeowners who will do anything to keep it from getting out.

Watch the trailer below!





