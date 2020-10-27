VIDEO: Bill Maher Talk BORAT on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Bill talks about Rudy Giuliani in the new Borat movie.

Bill talks about Rudy Giuliani in the new Borat movie, what it's like having no audience for his show, missing stand up, being on the air when he found out that Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, how Coronavirus is being handled, when we will know the results of the election, and how he thinks Trump will react if he loses.

