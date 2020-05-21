VIDEO: Benicio del Toro Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick ROCKY

Benicio del Toro announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: ROCKY.

Watch the announcement below!

The film is ranked on both AFI's original and 10th anniversary lists of the greatest American films of all time. Rocky Balboa punches his way to #7 in the pantheon of AFI's greatest screen heroes, and the film lands at #4 as one of the most inspiring movies ever. And the ROCKY theme song - "Gonna Fly Now" - is championed by AFI as one of the greatest movie songs.

ROCKY was one of the first feature length films to use a Steadicam. Garrett Brown, who is credited with special camera effects for ROCKY, was granted a patent for the Steadicam process in 1977. In this exclusive video from the AFI Archive, Sylvester Stallone and Talia Shire talk about working on the film.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience. Audiences can continue the conversation online using the hashtag #AFIMovieClub.

Related Articles View More TV Stories