Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Benedict Cumberbatch Addresses Doctor Strange's WANDAVISION Cameo Rumors

He also talks about the reception of his new film The Mauritanian.

Mar. 17, 2021  

Benedict Cumberbatch talks about the rumors Doctor Strange would appear in WandaVision, the reception of his new film The Mauritanian and the premise of his upcoming film The Courier.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Benedict Cumberbatch Addresses Doctor Strange's WANDAVISION Cameo Rumors
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Point Me Toward The Stage Onsie
Future Broadway Star T-Shirt
Dance Captain In Training Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More TV Stories
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Now Available to Own on Digital Photo

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Now Available to Own on Digital

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXEDISH on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXEDISH on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC

RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN #1 For 52nd Straight Week Photo

RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN #1 For 52nd Straight Week


More Hot Stories For You