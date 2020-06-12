VIDEO: Avril Lavigne Performs 'We Are Warriors' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Jun. 12, 2020  

On Thursday night's episode of The Tonight Show, Avril Lavigne honored COVID-19 frontline workers with a special at-home performance of her song "We Are Warriors."

Watch the performance below!

