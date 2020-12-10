VIDEO: Aubrey Plaza Talks BLACK BEAR on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Plaza talks about becoming a small town’s crazy woman.
Aubrey Plaza talks about her movie Black Bear, becoming a small town's crazy woman and shares her tips for exploring Delaware.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
