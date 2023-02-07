Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer for New French & English-Language Thriller LIAISON

The new six-episode thriller will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Apple's first French and English-language original series, "Liaison," starring César Award winner Vincent Cassel ("Black Swan," "Westworld") and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green ("Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children"), has unveiled its first trailer.

The new six-episode thriller will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, February 24, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 31, 2023, on Apple TV+.

"Liaison" is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multi-layered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.

In addition to Vincent Cassel, the series also stars Eva Green, Peter Mullan ("Ozark") Cesar award winner Gérard Lanvin ("Call My Agent!"), Daniel Francis ("Small Axe"), Stanislas Merhar ("The Black Book"), Iréne Jacob ("La double vie de Veronique"), Laëtitia Eido ("Fauda"), Eriq Ebouaney ("Rogue City"), BAFTA rising star Bukky Bakray ("Rocks") and Emmy award winner Thierry Frémont ("Murder In Mind").

"Liaison" is created and written by Virginie Brac ("Engrenages") and is directed by Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins ("24"). The series is co-produced by Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, and executive produced by Gub Neal ("The Fall"), Jean-Benoît Gillig ("L'Emprise"), Vincent Cassel, Sarada McDermott ("Bridgerton"), Stephen Hopkins, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 319 wins and 1,398 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and historic Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new video trailer here:



