VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SURFSIDE GIRLS Series Trailer

“Surfside Girls” premieres globally on Friday, August 19.

Jul. 18, 2022  

Apple TV+ TODAY REVEALED the trailer for new kids and family series, "Surfside Girls," premiering Friday, August 19.

Co-developed by WGA Award winner and showrunner May Chan ("American Girl: Corinne Tan," "The Astronauts"), as well as Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz ("The Shannara Chronicles," "What's Up Warthogs!"), and based on the bestselling IDW graphic novel series of the same name by author Kim Dwinell, the live-action series follows best friends Sam and Jade as they solve supernatural mysteries in their sleepy California beach town.

These best friends must combine their polar opposite strengths of imagination and logic in order to solve the supernatural mysteries that hide just beneath the surface of their town.

"Surfside Girls" stars Miya Cech ("Marvelous and the Black Hole," "Rim of the World"), YaYa Gosselin ("We Can be Heroes," "FBI: Most Wanted") and Spencer Hermes-Rebello ("Troppo"). The series is produced by Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment, and co-developed, written and executive produced by Chan, who also serves as showrunner. Paul Stupin ("Switched at Birth," "Dawson's Creek") serves as executive producer.

Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz ("The Shannara Chronicles," "What's Up Warthogs!") co-developed and serve as writers and executive producers. America Young ("Roswell, New Mexico," "Legacies") directs and executive produces the first two episodes. Lydia Antonini ("Locke & Key," "Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn," "October Faction") also serves as executive producer on the series. Paul Davidson and Jeff Brustrom serve as executive producers on behalf of IDW.

The expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed "El Deafo," "Lovely Little Farm," "Duck & Goose," "Pinecone and the Pony," "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" and "Harriet the Spy" from The Jim Henson Company; "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; "Get Rolling with Otis" and "Puppy Place"; Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Ghostwriter" and "Helpsters" from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film "Wolfwalkers"; Peabody Award-winning series "Stillwater"; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including "Snoopy in Space" season two, "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown," and "For Auld Lang Syne"; and "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 246 wins and 1,115 award nominations and counting, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



