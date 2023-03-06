Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SILO Series First Look

“Silo” will premiere with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through June 30, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Apple's "Silo" (FKA "Wool"), the new 10-episode drama series based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, is set to make its global premiere on Friday, May 5, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Debuting a first look teaser and photos from the series today, "Silo" is created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost ("Band of Brothers," "Justified"), who also serves as showrunner.

Academy Award-nominee Morten Tyldum ("Defending Jacob," "The Imitation Game") directs the first three episodes and the world-building drama stars an ensemble cast led by Rebecca Ferguson ("Dune," "Mission: Impossible" films), who will also serve as executive producer. "Silo" will premiere with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through June 30, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Common ("The Chi"), Emmy-nominee Harriet Walter ("Succession"), Chinaza Uche ("Dickinson"), Avi Nash ("The Walking Dead"), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo ("Selma"), Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones ("Parks and Recreation") and Academy Award-winner Tim Robbins ("Mystic River").

"Silo" is produced for Apple TV+ by AMC Studios and based on the novels by Hugh Howey. The series is executive produced by Yost, Howey, Tyldum, and Ferguson, alongside Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon, and Ingrid Escajeda.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 330 wins and 1,406 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new teaser trailer here:






