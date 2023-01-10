Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHAPE ISLAND Series Trailer

The series is premiering globally Friday, January 20 on Apple TV+. 

Jan. 10, 2023  

Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for "Shape Island," the all-new stop motion series for kids and families based on the internationally best-selling trilogy of Shapes picture books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, premiering globally Friday, January 20 on Apple TV+.

This clever, funny, and inspiring new stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle, and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers, and build on their friendship - all while learning how to navigate each other's differences. "Shape Island" shows kids that friendship can take many shapes.

The series features the beloved familiar voices of Yvette Nicole Brown ("Disenchanted") as the Narrator, Harvey Guillen ("What We Do in the Shadows") as Square, Scott Adsit ("30 Rock") as Triangle, and Gideon Adlon ("Blockers") as Circle.

"Shape Island" was co-created by book authors Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, who serve as executive producers alongside Emmy Award winning Bix Pix Entertainment's Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges ("Tumble Leaf"). Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

The award-winning slate of original series and film for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes impressive all-ages offerings such as the critically-acclaimed properties "El Deafo," "Lovely Little Farm," "Duck & Goose," "Pinecone & Pony," "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" and "Harriet the Spy" from The Jim Henson Company, Peabody Award-winning series "Stillwater," "Helpsters" from Sesame Workshop, "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment, "Sago Mini Friends," "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, "Snoopy in Space," "The Snoopy Show" and "Get Rolling with Otis." Live-action offerings for include Bonnie Hunt's "Amber Brown," "Best Foot Forward," "Surfside Girls," "Life By Ella," and Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Ghostwriter."

Also included are specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown," "Lucy's School," "To Mom (and Dad), With Love," and "For Auld Lang Syne," and "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

The kids and family film offerings include star-studded animated adventure film "Luck" from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation which premiered this year and Academy Award-nominated animated film "Wolfwalkers."

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 300 wins and 1,306 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.* For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see athe full list of supported devices.

Watch the new trailer here:






