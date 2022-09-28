VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares HELLO JACK! Season Two Trailer

Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for the second season of beloved series "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show," premiering globally on Friday, October 7.

Jack is one of Clover Grove's most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor. His ability to spread compassion, creativity, and imagination inspires everyone in town to do the same. A new season of kindness creates more incredible change. "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer ("30 Rock," "Phineas and Ferb," "Wreck-It Ralph" franchise) and Angela C. Santomero ("Blue's Clues," "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood").

Season two brings countless renowned guest stars to Clover Grove including Tony Hale ("Mysterious Benedict Society"), Gillian Jacobs ("Community"), Joe Lo Truglio ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Stephanie Beatriz ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), D'Arcy Carden ("A League of Their Own"), Kristen Schaal ("What We Do In The Shadows"), Beth Dover ("Orange Is the New Black"), Kumail Nanjiani ("The Big Sick"), Emily V. Gordon ("Little America") and music from American rock band, OK Go.

The series is produced by Emmy Award-winning 9 Story Media Group ("Karma's World," "Blue's Clues & You!,") with animation by its Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films ("Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," "Doc McStuffins," "Vampirina"). Jax Media also produces. Wendy Harris and Vince Commisso from 9 Story Media Group and Tony Hernandez and John Skidmore from Jax Media serve as executive producers, alongside showrunner and Emmy Award nominee Guy Toubes. Dr. Junlei Li, the Saul Zaentz senior lecturer in Early Childhood Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, serves as the kindness and human connection expert on the series through Apple TV+'s changemakers initiative.

The award-winning slate of original series and film for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes the recently premiered groundbreaking series "El Deafo," critically acclaimed "Amber Brown" created by Bonnie Hunt, and Common Sense Media Selections "Best Foot Forward," "Duck & Goose," "Surfside Girls" and "Life By Ella." The impressive all-ages offerings also include "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" and "Harriet the Spy" from The Jim Henson Company, the Peabody Award-winning series "Stillwater," Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Ghostwriter" and "Helpsters" from Sesame Workshop, Academy Award-nominated animated film "Wolfwalkers," new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including "The Snoopy Show," as well as "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers. Apple TV+ continues to present young viewers and their caregivers with first-rate options including the upcoming series "Jane," a new mission-driven series from J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute.

