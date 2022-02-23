VIDEO: Apple TV+ Releases PACHINKO Series Trailer

Today Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for "Pachinko," its highly anticipated, sweeping drama series told across three languages - Korean, Japanese, and English. Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.

The series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on March 25, 2022 with the first three episodes followed by new weekly installments each Friday during its eight-episode season through April 29, 2022. The series is based on the acclaimed New York Times bestselling novel by the same name and is created by Soo Hugh.

Filled with universal themes of family, love, triumph, fate and resilience, the series chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds. It juxtaposes her story with that of her grandson, Solomon, in the 1980s.

"Pachinko" is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh ("The Terror," "The Killing"), who created the series and serves as showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes each, with Kogonada directing the pilot. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Richard Middleton also executive produces. Media Res' Dani Gorin co-executive produces along with David Kim and Sebastian Lee.

The series stars Academy Award-winning actress Yuh-Jung Youn as "Older Sunja"; Lee Minho as "Hansu"; Jin Ha as "Solomon"; Minha Kim as "Teenage Sunja"; Anna Sawai as "Naomi"; Eunchae Jung as "Young Kyunghee"; Inji Jeong as "Yangjin"; Jimmi Simpson as "Tom Andrews"; Junwoo Han as "Yoseb"; Kaho Minami as "Etsuko"; Steve Sanghyun Noh as "Isak"; Soji Arai as "Mozasu"; and, Yu-na Jeon as "Young Sunja."

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com

