VIDEO: Annette Bening Says She Witnessed Elle Fanning's First Kiss on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James welcomes his guests Annette Bening and Elle Fanning, who have known each other since Elle was 13 and they worked together on "Ginger and Rosa," a film where Elle had her actual first kiss. And James attempts to work his way into a seat at Annette and husband Warren Beatty's 28th anniversary dinner.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below.

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You