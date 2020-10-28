VIDEO: Anne Hathaway Talks About Her Baby on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Anne talks about the weird stuff she has been doing to cope with the pandemic.
Anne talks about having a baby boy, the weird stuff she has been doing to cope with the pandemic, what her 4-year-old thinks she does for a living, her Halloween plans, her accent and makeup in the new movie Roald Dahl's The Witches, terrible costumes she has worn (with Guillermo dressing up as one of her characters), and she reveals that she gets nervous around Jimmy.
Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."
