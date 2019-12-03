VIDEO: Ann Tries To Give Bridget Words Of Encouragement on THE MOODY'S CHRISTMAS

Ann tries to give her daughter words of encouragement.

FOX invites you to survive the holidays with the all-new comedy event series THE MOODY'S CHRISTMAS, starring Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominees Denis Leary ("Rescue Me," "Animal Kingdom") and Elizabeth Perkins ("Sharp Objects," "Weeds"), airing over three nights, with back-to-back episodes, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 4 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT and 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The series continues the following week with back-to-back episodes on Monday, Dec. 9 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT and 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) and Tuesday, Dec. 10 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT and 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

THE MOODY'S CHRISTMAS follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional family of five, all of whom gather in their hometown of Chicago for the "perfect" holiday. From break-ups to arrests to sharing one bathroom, each family member is packing his/her own eccentricities and hiding secrets from the others - as if the holidays were all about carols and eggnog!

Watch the clip from "The Moody's Christmas" below!





