VIDEO: Andy Samberg, Colin Jost, John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson and Rob Klein Play SECOND CHANCE THEATRE

Andy Samberg, Colin Jost, John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson and Rob Klein answer burning questions about Griff Banks the Sensitive Bully.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

