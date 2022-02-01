VIDEO: Ali Wong Shares DON WONG Netflix Comedy Special Teaser

Ali Wong: Don Wong marks Wong's third comedy special on Netflix, including Ali Wong: Baby Cobra and Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife.

The special was filmed at The Count Basie Theater in New Jersey in November of 2021.

Nahnatchka Khan directs and Ali Wong serves as Executive Producer alongside Ravi Nandan, Inman Young, Alli Reich, and Corey Deckler for A24.

Comedian, writer and actress Ali Wong returns to Netflix for her third original comedy special, Don Wong. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Ali reveals her wildest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy, and how she really feels about single people.

Ali can also be seen in Netflix's Always Be My Maybe and the upcoming series Beef. Wong also lends her voice to Netflix's Ask the StoryBots, Ada Twist, Scientist, and Emmy winning adult animated comedy Big Mouth.

Watch the new teaser here: