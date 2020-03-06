VIDEO: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Talks Coronavirus on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about fighting the coronavirus, supporting Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election and the youth vote.

Watch the clip from "Late Nigt With Seth Meyers" below!

