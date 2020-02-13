Advertisement

VIDEO: Adam Pally Says He Hosted THE LATE LATE SHOW on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Adam Pally talks about being a one-night host of the Late Late Show before James Corden took over and tells a story about being on the same flight as Regis Philbin and Whitney Cummings.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

