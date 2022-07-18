Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: AMC Shares KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF Season Two Premiere

The series will return on Monday, August 22 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC.

Jul. 18, 2022  

AMC & AMC+ TODAY debuted the official trailer and key art for the second season of the groundbreaking dark comedy Kevin Can F**K Himself, starring Emmy® Award-winning actress Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek).

Alternating between traditional multi-camera sitcom and single-camera drama, this ambitious genre-bending series will return on Monday, August 22 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC, with the first two episodes available on AMC+. AMC+ subscribers will have advance access to an additional episode each week.

Set in Worcester, Massachusetts, KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical sitcom wife. Allison McRoberts (Murphy) is married to self-centered and "lovable" cable guy Kevin (Eric Petersen, Kirstie), but after a dark discovery, Allison teams up with neighbor Patty O'Connor (Mary Hollis Inboden, The Righteous Gemstones) to take drastic measures to escape her confines and take control of her life. She's going to kill Kevin.

At the end of season one, Neil (Alex Bonifer, Superstore), Kevin's best friend and neighbor - and Patty's brother - learned of their murderous plan and vowed to blow their cover. Now in the second and final season, Allison and Patty scramble to deal with Neil, pushing Allison to find a better way out. Altering the original escape plan, Patty once again agrees to help Allison, but this time, on her own terms.

The series also stars Brian Howe (Chicago Fire) as Kevin's father Pete, Raymond Lee (Here and Now) as Allison's ex-boyfriend Sam Park, Jamie Denbo (F Is For Family) as Allison's aunt and former boss Diane, and Candice Coke (The Algerian) as Patty's girlfriend, Detective Tammy Ridgeway. Erinn Hayes (Kevin Can Wait, Gaslit) will make a guest appearance in season two.

Kevin Can F**K Himself is created and executive produced by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team), and Rashida Jones and Will McCormack executive produce through Le Train Train (Claws, A to Z). Craig DiGregorio (Shrill) is showrunner and executive producer. Sean Clements and Colin Walsh also serve as executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here:

